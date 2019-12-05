Gunman dead, 2 killed in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

HONOLULU -- The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. A third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.Two hospitals said they were each treating a victim but didn't have details on their conditions.The base has reopened following a lockdown.The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed. A White House spokesman said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting."I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige said in a statement.The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.