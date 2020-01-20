Struggling military family receives $500K Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A military family received a life-changing opportunity with a new home in Santa Clarita, donated to them through a local veterans organization.Ernesto Trevizo is an Iraq War veteran who was struggling to provide for his family in expensive Southern California. But that changed with the donation through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborate, a local group that helps vets with all aspects of civilian live."We're so excited because now our kids get to enjoy the same schools that we grew up going to (and) get to enjoy the same environment that we grew up enjoying," Trevizo said.The donor of the home, which is worth about $500,000, wished to remain anonymous."I don't know if they understand the magnitude of it but they have literally changed somebody's life... and I will never stop being thankful for it," Trevizo said.The collaborative also helped him get a new job working for the VA to help other vets.