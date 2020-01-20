ABC7 Salutes

Struggling military family receives $500K Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A military family received a life-changing opportunity with a new home in Santa Clarita, donated to them through a local veterans organization.

Ernesto Trevizo is an Iraq War veteran who was struggling to provide for his family in expensive Southern California. But that changed with the donation through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborate, a local group that helps vets with all aspects of civilian live.

"We're so excited because now our kids get to enjoy the same schools that we grew up going to (and) get to enjoy the same environment that we grew up enjoying," Trevizo said.

The donor of the home, which is worth about $500,000, wished to remain anonymous.

"I don't know if they understand the magnitude of it but they have literally changed somebody's life... and I will never stop being thankful for it," Trevizo said.

The collaborative also helped him get a new job working for the VA to help other vets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyveteranshomeabc7 salutesdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Long Beach retired veterans patrol streets like regular officers
Vets helping vets: Customized vehicles give injured vets independence
Innovative USC program puts veterans on stage to share their stories
ABC7 Salutes WWII vet whose drawings capture life on battlefield
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
Hundreds honor MLK Day at 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
Inmate death at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Show More
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 dead, 15 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Large sword, other weapons found in stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita
More TOP STORIES News