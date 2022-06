BRAWLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.Five people were on board the MV-22B Osprey when it crashed in a remote area near the town of Glamis in Imperial County. There is no official word on possible casualties.The Osprey is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and is assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.Military and civilian first responders are at the crash site.