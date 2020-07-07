Twentynine Palms: Person hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound after reports of active shooter at base, Marines say

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after military police responded to reports of a possible active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, the Marine Corps said.

"The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility," the Marines said in a statement. Whether the unidentified person is a civilian or member of the military is unclear.

No other injuries were immediately confirmed as a shelter-in-place order was lifted at the sprawling base in San Bernardino County.

Gunshots were reported about 6:30 a.m. and the area was cordoned off, the news release said. The self-inflicted gunshot wound occurred about two hours later.

Vanessa Guillen: Latina moms hold solidarity protest in San Fernando for missing soldier
EMBED More News Videos

For many in the Latino community, the story of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared in April and is believed to have been murdered, feels personal.


Before the person was hospitalized, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an email to ABC7: "It's my understanding there is an incident they are working and they are not requesting our assistance," referring to the Marines. The sheriff's spokesperson said he was told by the Marine Corps that "it's not an active shooter."

An investigation is underway.

About 8,500 people live on the massive base that covers 600,000 acres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
twentynine palmssan bernardino countymilitaryactive shootershootingmarines
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders flags to half-staff for LAPD officer after COVID death
Former LA city councilman pleads guilty in corruption probe
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Laugh Factory in Hollywood to unveil Black Lives Matter mural
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
Show More
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
Inglewood man arrested in disappearance of Bakersfield teen
'I believe in white power': Woman charged in face mask dispute
Retailers to governors: Please mandate face mask wearing
More TOP STORIES News