Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire

MILWAUKEE -- A bus driver in Milwaukee is being honored for jumping into action earlier this year after spotting an apartment fire along her route.

Milwaukee City Transit System driver Chanaye Brown saw the flames from her bus, called for help, and rushed into the burning apartment building to alert residents by pounding on their doors, according to transit officials.

She even tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire herself, officials said.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Thursday the fire department named Brown Honorary Chief for the Day for her bravery and selflessness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinheroapartment firebus driveru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Saddleridge Fire burning in Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures
Saddleridge Fire: Massive flames lap up against Porter Ranch homes
Saddleridge Fire: Flames engulf Porter Ranch homes
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Friday
Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire burning hillside in Porter Ranch area
Saddleridge Fire: Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames
Show More
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
74 homes destroyed in 500-acre fire in Calimesa mobile home park
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
Brush fire near Moreno Valley burns 350 acres
More TOP STORIES News