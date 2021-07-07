Ming-Na Wen's latest roles keep her in the action world of 'Star Wars'

Ming-Na Wen can't believe her own career. The actress has gone from her first television gig -- as "Royal Trumpeter #3" on "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" back in 1985 -- to starring in several iconic franchises.
Wen became a Disney Princess as the voice of "Mulan" in the original 1998 animated movie. She entered the Marvel world as Melinda May in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." And now, she is firmly a part of the "Star Wars" family.
The Disney Legends Hall of Famer plays elite mercenary Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian," the upcoming spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett" and the animated show "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
"It's so crazy! What's going on? Whose life am I living, George? You know me. You know what, I'm the biggest nerd in the world," Wen told ABC7's George Pennacchio.
Wen's character is tough in "The Bad Batch," which is currently streaming on Disney+. If you're intrigued, but aren't educated in "Star Wars" lore, the animated series is a great place to start.
"I think it still would be entertaining because the story is great," Wen said. "The characters are amazing and you just go on all these adventures."
One of Wen's next adventures will take her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as she's getting her own star.
"It's slowly registering," Wen said. "And, yes, I will take a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame because I'm going to be there."
Wen is also thrilled fellow actor and former co-star James Hong will finally get his star on the famous walkway. Hong had a voice role in "Mulan" and played Wen's dad on "Agents of "S.H.I.E.L.D."
New episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" release Fridays on Disney+.
