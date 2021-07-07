star wars

Ming-Na Wen's latest roles keep her in the action world of 'Star Wars'

The actress plays elite mercenary Fennec Shand in not one, but three, "Star Wars" series!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ming-Na Wen's latest roles keep her in the 'Star Wars' world

Ming-Na Wen can't believe her own career. The actress has gone from her first television gig -- as "Royal Trumpeter #3" on "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" back in 1985 -- to starring in several iconic franchises.

Wen became a Disney Princess as the voice of "Mulan" in the original 1998 animated movie. She entered the Marvel world as Melinda May in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." And now, she is firmly a part of the "Star Wars" family.

The Disney Legends Hall of Famer plays elite mercenary Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian," the upcoming spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett" and the animated show "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

"It's so crazy! What's going on? Whose life am I living, George? You know me. You know what, I'm the biggest nerd in the world," Wen told ABC7's George Pennacchio.

Wen's character is tough in "The Bad Batch," which is currently streaming on Disney+. If you're intrigued, but aren't educated in "Star Wars" lore, the animated series is a great place to start.

"I think it still would be entertaining because the story is great," Wen said. "The characters are amazing and you just go on all these adventures."

One of Wen's next adventures will take her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as she's getting her own star.

"It's slowly registering," Wen said. "And, yes, I will take a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame because I'm going to be there."

Wen is also thrilled fellow actor and former co-star James Hong will finally get his star on the famous walkway. Hong had a voice role in "Mulan" and played Wen's dad on "Agents of "S.H.I.E.L.D."

New episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" release Fridays on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsynergycelebrityactortelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
From 'Mulan' to Marvel, Ming-Na Wen now joins Star Wars series
Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M
Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found amid search for missing couple
Amber Alert: Abduction suspect arrested, child found safe
Caught on camera: Illegal fireworks explode at Rialto home
LAPD officer who shared Floyd meme cleared of wrongdoing
Disneyland Resort announces ticket offer for California residents
These new SUVS feature comfort, style, great gas mileage
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Show More
Man arrested after weapons found in Chicago hotel room
Nonprofit turns LA motels into housing for homeless vets
Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero one year after his death
Glendale art exhibit uses lavash bread to honor Armenian heritage
Woman's body found in burning car in La Habra Heights
More TOP STORIES News