Minivan plows through business in Lynwood; no injuries reported

By ABC7.com staff
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A minivan plowed through a tax refund business in Lynwood Monday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. near Imperial Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Los Angeles County Fire said it worked to make sure the building was stable.

It's unclear how the crash happened, but an investigation was ongoing.
