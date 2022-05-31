Video captures beloved neighborhood cat 'Miss Kitty' stolen from WeHo porch; $1K reward offered

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A SoCal neighborhood is desperate to find a beloved cat named Miss Kitty -- who's kidnapping was caught on camera.

Ring doorbell video from Kimberly Byers home on North Vista Street in West Hollywood captures someone on her porch putting Miss Kitty in a carrier.

The cat is 14 years old, takes medicine and is deaf. Miss Kitty is something of a celebrity in the community.

She is a semi-feral and used to wander the neighborhood until she chose Kimberly to take care of her.

"I started feeding her and then over time befriended her until she just kind of decided I'm her person," Byers said. "The cat was probably up there 80% of the time. All the neighbors know the cat.

"Everybody walks their dogs around here comes and says hi to the cat," she said. "People come and feed the cat or give her treats."

Byers is offering a $1,000-dollar reward.

Anyone with information is urged to go to misskittyweho.com.

