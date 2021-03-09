10-year-old Lancaster girl found safe after going missing, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old Lancaster girl has been found safe after she went missing Monday, authorities say.Dezmarie Jewlee Williams has been located and is "safe and sound," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say someone saw her at a local business and called the sheriff's department. Authorities thanked those who shared her picture.Authorities initially said she was last seen earlier on Monday at her home in the 1700 block of Imperial Street.Further details were not immediately disclosed.