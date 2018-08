Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Altadena.Kayson McLane ended up in Pasadena after leaving the Hathaway-Sycamores group home on Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.Pasadena police found McLane late Saturday night.It remains unclear how McLane made his way to Pasadena, but he has since been reunited with his mother.