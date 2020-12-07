12-year-old boy with special needs found safe by detective in Riverside after going missing

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- UPDATE: Jeremiah has been found safe by a detective with the Riverside Police Department. Police say he will be reunited with family members. The previous story is below.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an at-risk 12-year-old boy with special needs who went missing in Riverside.

Jeremiah Jacobs went missing Sunday evening from the 8400 block of Holly Lane, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers canvassed the area with a bloodhound search team after receiving several calls that Jacobs was spotted in the area of Garfield and Monroe Street but have not found him as of Monday morning.

The department says Jacobs has a speech impediment but should answer to his name.

Jacobs is described as 5 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes with black-framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone who has information about the boy's whereabouts are urged to contact the Public Safety Communications Center at (951) 354-2007 and reference his name or report number: 200032118.
