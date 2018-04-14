Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, reunited with family in Santa Ana, police say

Yvonne Paredes-Orozco, 13, is shown in a school photo alongside a surveillance image of her the day she went missing after leaving her Santa Ana school. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities said a 13-year-old girl with bipolar disorder who went missing after school in Santa Ana has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Yvonne Paredes-Orozco left school, but did not get on the bus that dropped her off near her home. She was last seen running eastbound from McFadden Intermediate School toward Thorton Park.

Authorities said Yvonne has bipolar disorder and is in need of her medication. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with vertical stripes on the sleeves, white Guns N' Roses T-shirt, black short overalls and multicolored tennis shoes.

By 6 p.m. Saturday, police said Yvonna was found and reunited with her family. They did not provide further details on how or where she was located.
