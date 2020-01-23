Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
405 Fwy reopens in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Oxnard student, 10, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
Glendale caregiver charged with stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person
WWII vet got big surprise from his favorite Dodger
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Show More
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Hate crimes in Los Angeles increased in 2019, LAPD says
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
More TOP STORIES News