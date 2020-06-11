Officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- A missing child is safe and sound Wednesday afternoon thanks to a New Jersey police officer and his K9.

A child went missing in the Philadelphia suburb Haddonfield Monday night, and after two hours of searching, Corporal Sorg and K9 Blue were called in.

After sniffing the child's pillow, Blue was able to locate the child in 15 minutes.

The child was found two blocks away sleeping under a tree.

The search was a joint effort by the Audubon and Haddonfield police departments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymissing boymissing childrendogpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in Torrance park
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
Virginia protesters tear down Jefferson Davis statue
USA Swimming sued by alleged sex abuse victims
Show More
Malls reopening gradually in Los Angeles
Hundreds gather in downtown LA to protest DA Jackie Lacey
Artists take a stand with George Floyd-inspired murals on Hollywood Blvd.
Man in grave condition after fire erupts at Sawtelle apartment building
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20
More TOP STORIES News