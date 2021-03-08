Search for missing California City boys leads to field in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Over 50 FBI agents and Bakersfield police officers searched a field for about two hours to look for two boys who have been missing since December.

Law enforcement officials said they searched for 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West in a field in Bakersfield on Saturday.

The field is located just over 2 miles from the apartment the boys lived in with their four siblings before they moved to California City in September 2020.

An official from the Bakersfield Police Department said law enforcement completed their full search on Saturday.

"As far as if any items of evidence of any value were located, I can't get into specifics," said police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. "I can definitively say that the boys were not located, I think our reaction would have been a lot different if that occurred."

Pair would not explain why officials searched the field.

Community search groups had looked for Orrin and Orson in the same field in January, KBAK-TV reported.

The boys have been missing since Dec. 21. Their adoptive parents say they last saw them in their California City backyard.

A reward for information leading to their whereabouts has been increased to $122,000. Police have not named any suspects in their disappearance.
