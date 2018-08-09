EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3912547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents obtained Wednesday.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.Abdul-ghani Wahhaj was found Monday - on what would have been his fourth birthday - after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.The boy's grandfather, Siraj Wahhaj, leads a New York City mosque and told reporters Thursday that he learned from other family members that the boy's body was buried at the New Mexico compound after he died.Authorities say the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, had told his wife he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child and later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.The search for the boy led authorities to the New Mexico compound last week.Imam Wahhaj says "whoever is responsible ... should be held accountable."