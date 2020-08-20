LAPD searching for missing 10-year-old, 8-year-old Van Nuys boys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police is asking for the public's help finding two missing boys, ages 8 and 10, who went missing after leaving their Van Nuys home Tuesday.Michael and Makiy Burks were last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, and both were heading westbound on Vose Street from Sepulveda.Michael, 10, is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He was wearing gray shorts with an orange lining, a blue shower cap, black shoes and a black shirt with the words "just do it" on the front.Michael has stitches over his left eyebrow and was carrying a blue backpack.Makiy, 8, is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He had on a red shirt, black shorts, white sandals and a red shower cap.Police said there is no evidence of foul play.Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 374-1964.