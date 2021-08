Family of 3, pet dog found dead in remote California hiking area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family's dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said.Search teams initially located the family's vehicle near a gate to the Sierra National Forest and then found the bodies of all three - identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju - and their dog near an area known as Devil's Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said. A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening.Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese says Gerrish was an engineer from the United Kingdom, and Chung was from Southern California. The couple most recently lived in San Francisco before recently moving to the Mariposa area.Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Gerrish and Chung were avid hikers. He also noted there are signs in the area where their bodies were found that give warnings about algae bloom.Investigators are working to determine if that played a factor in the deaths.Because there was no clear cause of death, authorities decided to treat the area as a hazmat scene, said Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office. "It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That's one of the reasons why we're treating it as a hazmat situation," she said.The sheriff's office is investigating the deaths along with the California Department of Justice.The remote area where the bodies were found had no cellphone service, Mitchell said. It was close to the Hite Cove trail, known particularly in springtime to have spectacular wildflower displays.