Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News