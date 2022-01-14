3 young children found safe after being reported missing in South Los Angeles, LAPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - January 14, 2022

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three young children have been found safe after their disappearance prompted a widespread search in South Los Angeles, authorities said Friday morning.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the children's mother left them in a car near Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police released a photo of the kids, two boys and a girl, after they were reported missing. The children were later found at a relative's home, the LAPD said.


No other details were immediately released, and it was unclear if any charges would be filed in the missing-person case.

The investigation was ongoing.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angelesmissing children
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against alleged gang members in killing of LAPD officer
Woman fatally stabbed inside Hancock Park furniture store
Video shows driver pointing gun on 5 Freeway
2 crashes shut down lanes on both sides of 210 Freeway in Duarte
LA County COVID-positive hospital patient number tops 4K
Biden to announce new investment in nation's bridges
Transient attacks nurse at a downtown LA bus stop, LAPD says
Show More
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
Rams to host Arizona in wild-card playoff Monday
Infant becomes youngest person to die of COVID in Riverside County
Nurses rally for safer working conditions, more workers amid pandemic
What SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate means for you
More TOP STORIES News