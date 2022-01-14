3 young children found safe after being reported missing in South Los Angeles, LAPD says

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three young children have been found safe after their disappearance prompted a widespread search in South Los Angeles, authorities said Friday morning.According to an LAPD spokesperson, the children's mother left them in a car near Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue about 10 p.m. Thursday.Police released a photo of the kids, two boys and a girl, after they were reported missing. The children were later found at a relative's home, the LAPD said.No other details were immediately released, and it was unclear if any charges would be filed in the missing-person case.The investigation was ongoing.