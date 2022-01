HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a 65-year-old diver from Long Beach was recovered from the water Sunday night after a lengthy search off the coast of Huntington Beach.The recreational diver was reported missing just after 10 a.m. Sunday, triggering an extensive search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the Long Beach fire department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.By Sunday evening, crews said using sonar and other high-tech equipment they were able to locate the man's body.He was identified as Theodore Watler, 65, of Long Beach.An investigation into the cause is ongoing.