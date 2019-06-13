Missing hiker, 59, found after night alone in Angeles National Forest

By
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 59-year-old woman spent a frightening night alone in the Angeles National Forest after being separated from a hiking group without a phone.

Sung Kim was found Thursday after disappearing the day before near Buckhorn Campground at Mount Waterman.

Kim had gone hiking with a group she didn't know well and had fallen behind because she has knee problems, family members said. She had no phone and only a small amount of water, her daughter said.

After she was reported missing, rescue crews began searching the rugged terrain Wednesday afternoon but had to stop operations at midnight.

They resumed the search Thursday. A helicopter crew spotted her around 10 a.m. and airlifted her to safety.

As rescue crews provided Kim with medical treatment, she appeared to be walking on her own. Her family was at the campground to be reunited with her. Officials said she had suffered some bumps and bruises from falling off the trail.

Authorities said after Kim fell off the trail, she tried to catch up with the group by hiking toward the top of the mountain, but ended up on the wrong trail.

"She's very happy that she's alive," said her grateful daughter, Jane Kim. "She feels good but her shoulder and legs are hurting a little bit so we'll be going to the hospital."

Her daughter said the harrowing experience serves as a reminder to show her love to her mother.

"I'm so happy I can see her," she said. "I would show my appreciation and love to her every day as much as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyrescuehikingmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News