Missing hiker, 59, found after night alone in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 59-year-old woman spent a frightening night alone in the Angeles National Forest after being separated from a hiking group without a phone.
Sung Kim was found Thursday after disappearing the day before near Buckhorn Campground at Mount Waterman.
Kim had gone hiking with a group she didn't know well and had fallen behind because she has knee problems, family members said. She had no phone and only a small amount of water, her daughter said.
After she was reported missing, rescue crews began searching the rugged terrain Wednesday afternoon but had to stop operations at midnight.
They resumed the search Thursday. A helicopter crew spotted her around 10 a.m. and airlifted her to safety.
As rescue crews provided Kim with medical treatment, she appeared to be walking on her own. Her family was at the campground to be reunited with her. Officials said she had suffered some bumps and bruises from falling off the trail.
Authorities said after Kim fell off the trail, she tried to catch up with the group by hiking toward the top of the mountain, but ended up on the wrong trail.
"She's very happy that she's alive," said her grateful daughter, Jane Kim. "She feels good but her shoulder and legs are hurting a little bit so we'll be going to the hospital."
Her daughter said the harrowing experience serves as a reminder to show her love to her mother.
"I'm so happy I can see her," she said. "I would show my appreciation and love to her every day as much as possible."
