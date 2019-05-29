Missing hiker found dead days after yoga teacher's rescue in Hawaii

This undated image shows a picture of missing hiker Noah Mina who vanished in a Hawaii forest. (Bring Kekai Home)

MAUI, Hawaii -- The hiker who went missing on Maui last week was found dead.

The body of Noah "Kekai" Mina was found early Wednesday morning by a crew of searchers aboard a helicopter.

Mina was found about 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai.

The 35-year-old disappeared while hiking in rugged Maui terrain on May 20.

This discovery comes just days after another missing person, Amanda Eller, was found alive on Maui.

Eller went missing May 9 in the Makawao Forest Reserve and was rescued after 17 days in the wild. Eller said she survived on berries, plants, moths, and guavas.

Some of the same rescuers who brought Eller home also helped find Mina. Recovery efforts are currently underway.

Mina's family is asking for privacy but would like to thank the community for their prayers and support.
