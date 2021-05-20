Missing hiker rescued by sheriff's helicopter team after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

EMBED <>More Videos

Missing hiker rescued after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A 58-year-old hiker who spent five days lost in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest was airlifted to safety Wednesday, culminating a massive search effort, authorities said.

George David Null was reported missing Saturday -- he had last been seen that morning in Pasadena -- and his vehicle was found the following day in an unspecified area of the forest, according to Deputy Maria Lucero of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When he was reported missing, sheriff's officials said he was believed to have been headed for the Mount Waterman area.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau announced at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that Null had been found in a remote area of the forest and posted a photo on Twitter of the smiling hiker alongside a helicopter pilot, saying Null was "happy to be safe."

In the photo, Null's face is covered with apparent dirt and grime after his five-day ordeal. Another image shows him smiling along with the rescue team in front of the helicopter after it landed.

Duarte family lock themselves in upstairs room after bear manages to get into home
EMBED More News Videos

A family in Duarte had a frightening close call with a bear that managed to get into their home Friday night.


The Sheriff's Department also released a brief video that shows Null being hoisted by cable into the aircraft.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more apparent car shootings reported on 91 Freeway in OC, IE
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Israel approves cease-fire: Media reports
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
Rep. Tim Ryan's impassioned remarks about Jan. 6 commission go viral
Biden signs bill aimed at addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
LA County sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings within 30 days
Show More
1 dies off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling attempt
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Orthodox Jewish man chased by vehicles in Fairfax District
Neurologist's Babe Ruth card expected to break auction records in OC
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Hacienda Heights shooting
More TOP STORIES News