Missing hiker rescued by sheriff's helicopter team after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

EMBED <>More Videos

Missing hiker rescued after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

A 58-year-old hiker who spent five days lost in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest was airlifted to safety Wednesday, culminating a massive search effort, sheriff's officials announced.

George David Null was reported missing Saturday -- he had last been seen that morning in Pasadena -- and his vehicle was found the following day in an unspecified area of the forest, according to sheriff's Deputy Maria Lucero.

When he was reported missing, sheriff's officials said he was believed to have been headed for the Mount Waterman area.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau announced at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that Null had been found in a remote area of the forest and posted a photo on Twitter of the smiling hiker alongside a helicopter pilot, saying Null was happy to be safe.''

Duarte family lock themselves in upstairs room after bear manages to get into home
EMBED More News Videos

A family in Duarte had a frightening close call with a bear that managed to get into their home Friday night.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more apparent car shootings reported on 91 Freeway in OC, IE
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Rep. Tim Ryan's impassioned remarks about Jan. 6 commission go viral
Orthodox Jewish man chased by vehicles in Fairfax District
Neurologist's Babe Ruth card expected to break auction records in OC
Show More
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Hacienda Heights shooting
'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in fall 2022
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
2 men shot, 1 fatally, at Highland Park apartment building
LIVE: Biden signs bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
More TOP STORIES News