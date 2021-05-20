Missing hiker rescued by sheriff's helicopter team after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10542882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family in Duarte had a frightening close call with a bear that managed to get into their home Friday night.

A 58-year-old hiker who spent five days lost in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest was airlifted to safety Wednesday, culminating a massive search effort, sheriff's officials announced.George David Null was reported missing Saturday -- he had last been seen that morning in Pasadena -- and his vehicle was found the following day in an unspecified area of the forest, according to sheriff's Deputy Maria Lucero.When he was reported missing, sheriff's officials said he was believed to have been headed for the Mount Waterman area.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau announced at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that Null had been found in a remote area of the forest and posted a photo on Twitter of the smiling hiker alongside a helicopter pilot, saying Null was happy to be safe.''