Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home after missing person report

Long Beach police on Jan. 16 had put out an alert asking for the public's help finding Mia Gianna Goforth, more than 24 hours after she was last seen at her home on Fidler Avenue.
Her family was concerned because they didn't hear from her after she had left school the previous day.
Police say the girl returned home safe at about 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 17.
