Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home after missing person report

Mia Gianna Goforth, 12, has been missing from her Long Beach home since Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Long Beach PD)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old Long Beach girl who was listed as missing last week returned safely to her own home, Long Beach police said.

Long Beach police on Jan. 16 had put out an alert asking for the public's help finding Mia Gianna Goforth, more than 24 hours after she was last seen at her home on Fidler Avenue.

Her family was concerned because they didn't hear from her after she had left school the previous day.

Police say the girl returned home safe at about 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countymissing girlmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Inglewood man arrested in beating death of Long Beach boy
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
2 killed in fiery big rig crash on 15 Fwy near Barstow
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Show More
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
2 injured after argument leads to gunfire exchange in Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News