Missing Los Angeles grandmother with dementia found safe

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An 84-year-old grandmother with dementia who went missing last week has been found safe, police said.
The Los Angeles Police Department said Doris Doss walked into the Southeast Station on Thursday morning. She appeared to be in good health.
Doss, known as Peggy to her family and friends, had been missing since Feb. 1. Family members grew increasingly worried and were desperately trying to locate her.
Police did not release further details on where Doss was for the past week.