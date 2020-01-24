Missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia found safe in South LA

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hollywood man who suffers from schizophrenia was found safe in South Los Angeles after going missing for weeks.

The sister of Juan Cerda says he appears to be physically OK and shared photos with Eyewitness News.

Surveillance video shows Cerda, 35, at the USA Gas station in North Hollywood at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Jan. 7, where he was last seen.

His family told Eyewitness News that the Los Angeles Fire Department picked him up from the gas station and brought him to the Pacifica Hospital in Sun Valley.

It is not clear how he went from the hospital to South L.A.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
Massive explosion rocks NW Houston
Chicharito now the biggest star in LA's Galaxy
Family awarded $5.5M over woman's injuries at Tarzana senior living facility
Obama portraits coming to LACMA during 2021 tour
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, dog in Antelope Valley
Show More
Missing Alhambra 17-year-old found alive
Raiders officially add Las Vegas to their name
Coronavirus: Other strains already common in U.S.
405 Fwy reopens in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Oxnard student, 9, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
More TOP STORIES News