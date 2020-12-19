FBI offers $10K reward in search for missing Irvine mother, teen daughter possibly kidnapped

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI and police are asking for the public's help in finding an Irvine mother and her daughter who went missing last year.Irvine police are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping and the FBI says it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 35-year-old Amber Aiaz and her 13-year-old daughter Melissa Fu.The mother and daughter were last seen on Nov. 22, 2019 at their Irvine home in the area of Michelson and University, according to police.Amber's husband says on the day they went missing, a man and a woman knocked on the apartment's door and he was "immediately rendered unconscious by an unknown substance."When he woke up, Amber and Melissa were missing."The male and female were not known to him and it is possible they were seen by others in the complex," Irvine police stated in a press release.Police described the man and woman as Chinese in descent and in their 40s.The woman is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with an average build and black hair in a bun. He was described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with an average build and short black hair.They may be "associated" with a black Cadillac of unknown model.Aiaz was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black vest, fitted black pants with white writing and light-colored shoes, according to the FBI. She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She also goes by the name Mei Yi Wu.Her daughter is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.Anyone with information can contact the FBI at (310) 477-6565.