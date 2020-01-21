Missing San Gabriel woman found dead in Alhambra

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman found dead in Alhambra Friday has been identified as 71-year-old Shu Lan Choa.

Choa had been reported missing to San Gabriel Police just two days before police discovered her body.

Her daughter reported her missing to police when she realized Choa wasn't at her home.

A welfare check led Alhambra police to her body at a flood control channel near the Almansor Golf Course.

It was unknown how she died. The investigation is ongoing.
