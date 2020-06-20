Missing soldier skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says, but search continues for Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas -- The remains of one of two missing Fort Hood soldiers have been identified, according to a family member.

"It was a missing soldier. My missing soldier Greg Wedel," his mother, Kim Wedel wrote in an email Saturday to our sister station KTRK-TV.

A tip to Army criminal investigators led them to skeletal remains found Friday in a field several miles from the Killeen, Texas, base, police said. Army officials have not yet confirmed the identity.

This comes as the search for another Fort Hood soldier, 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen, has gained increased attention since her disappearance in April. Actress Salma Hayek posted about Guillen on Instagram, and hundreds rallied outside Fort Hood Friday, demanding answers.

Private Gregory Morales, who also went by his former last name of Wedel, was last seen driving his 2018 black KIA Rio outside of the army post on Aug. 19, 2019. His last known contact was the following day.

Wedel said she learned from police that the remains belonged to her son and was told the investigation into how he died is ongoing.

Morales was in the midst of being discharged from the Army. The end of his military service was due to be finalized within a couple of days of his disappearance.

Authorities do not believe this case is connected to Guillen's disappearance.

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen isn't the only Ft. Hood soldier currently missing

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Morales to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip via their website.
