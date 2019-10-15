Missing Sylmar woman, children found at Mexico border, suspect remains outstanding

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A missing Sylmar mother and her three children - who had been feared kidnapped - have been found at the Mexican border, authorities say.

Liliana Lopez and her three children, who were missing since Oct. 9 - were found when they entered the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry near San Diego.

LAPD detectives are interviewing her to determine the circumstances of their disappearance.

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help seeking four people who may have been kidnapped by a family member in Sylmar.



A man who had been identified as a possible suspect in their kidnapping, Esteban Lopez, is believed to be still in Mexico.

Police were called to the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 9 and found that a possible kidnapping had occurred. Police were continuing to search for them even as the Saddle Ridge Fire started up the next day and raged throughout the area.

They asked for the public's help finding any of the five individuals. The family's Great Dane has also been missing.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they saw Esteban Lopez at the house partying with some friends Saturday night. But they had not seen the other family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chamberlain or Det. Arroyo at (213)486-6840. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
