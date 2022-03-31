body found

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion found, authorities say

By Briana Conner
Suspect, Truck in custody in connection to Naomi Irion's disappearance

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nevada -- The body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion has been recovered, according to the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip on Tuesday that led them to a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill, where the body of an "adult Caucasian female was recovered from that gravesite."

In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the remains found were those of the 18-year-old who was last seen on March 12 at about 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, just outside of Reno.

