EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in East Los Angeles.Darresha Lee Childs was last seen Wednesday morning in the 5100 block of 6th Street near Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Family members say she does not have a history running away and are very concerned.The teen was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and yellow Crocs.Anyone with information about Childs' whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 323-264-4151.