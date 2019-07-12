Missing Temecula real estate agent found safe days after visiting casino in Riverside County

#MissingPersonLocated On 7/12/19 investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Temecula Station located missing person, Richard Tyrrell. The investigation revealed Mr. Tyrrell voluntarily left the area. No additional information available for release. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 12, 2019

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County real estate agent has been found safe days after he visited a Temecula casino and unexpectedly disappeared, authorities said Friday.An investigation revealed that Richard Tyrrell "voluntarily left the area," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a brief statement, adding that no additional information was available for release.Tyrrell visited the Pechanga Resort Casino early on Sunday evening and left the venue in the early morning hours of Monday, the sheriff's department said in an earlier news release. Deputies responded after he was reported missing.His girlfriend, Marcy English Sattelmaier, said when they last spoke, he told her he was on his way home before his cellphone battery died.Detectives said a rideshare driver dropped him off somewhere in L.A. County. His phone last pinged in the Compton area and his bank accounts had been drained.