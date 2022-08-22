WATCH TODAY: Police to give update after private dive team says it found Kiely Rodni's body, car

The body and car belonging to missing Truckee girl Kiely Rodni was found in Prosser Creek Reservoir, says the rescue group Adventures with Purpose.

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- A private dive team says it has found the body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teenager who went missing on Aug. 6.

That group announced the 16-year-old's body was in her SUV in a reservoir a few hundred yards from where she was last seen in Truckee, a town in Nevada County located about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Authorities have not confirmed the discovery of human remains. However, friends of Rodni who were with her the night that she was last seen, told San Francisco's KGO-TV News that they have received confirmation that it is, in fact, her.

On Monday, authorities told ABC News that the vehicle matches the description of the SUV Rodni was driving.

On Sunday evening, an SUV could be seen being pulled out of the Prosser Creek Reservoir in Nevada County by law enforcement offcials, who went so far as to cover the windows with tarps so that no one could see inside the vehicle.

This comes hours after divers who are part of a private search group on YouTube called "Adventures With Purpose" posted to Facebook saying: "We just found Kiely Rodni. Car is upside down in only 14 feet of water. We have confirmed Kiely is inside. Family notified. Law enforcement on the way."

Adventures With Purpose is a dive team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.

From a distance, the vehicle taken out of the water was visibly similar to the SUV that Rodni was in. The 16-year-old was last seen at a party on Aug. 6 -- one that was said to be just a few hundred yards away from where this vehicle was found.

Authorities have put in around 20,000 man hours in the search for Rodni. The Adventures With Purpose group had only been searching for 24 hours when they claimed to have found her.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and the Placer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday saying:

"This afternoon, we were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, FBI and allied agencies are at the scene to investigate the findings.

The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we can.

There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee."