Victorville police searching for missing 12-year-old boy who disappeared while taking out trash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Victorville are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy after he was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he went to take out the trash.

The family of 12-year-old Harley Shaw reported him missing from his home in the 15400 block of Nisqualli Road, in Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Shaw is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word "Niagara" on it and tan pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaw is asked to contact Detective C. Sahagun the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (800-782-7463).

