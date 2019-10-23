Missing West Point cadet from Gardena found dead, officials say

A West Point cadet from Gardena was found dead after he went missing last week, officials said Wednesday.Kade Kurita, 20, was found dead Tuesday night at West Point, the academy said.Officials said the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected."We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement.Kurita had been missing since Oct. 18 around 5:30 p.m. on West Point grounds when he failed to report for a scheduled military skills competition.The academy had said Kurita went missing along with an M4 rifle, but it was not believed he had any magazines or ammunition with him. Officials said there was no indication he posed a threat to the public, but that "he may be a danger to himself."An extensive search effort was led by military, federal, state and local agencies to locate him over several days.Kurita was a member of the class of 2021.