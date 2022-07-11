viral video

Snake hitches ride on woman's car before slithering away

EMBED <>More Videos

Snake hitches ride to woman's vehicle before slithering away

A Missouri woman got quite the shock when she saw a snake hanging from her side-view mirror.

She told reporters she was terrified, calling this her worst nightmare come true.

She captured the moment on her phone while driving on the highway.

The snake can be seen hanging on the windshield and side-view mirror, while leaning its head on the driver's window.



Eventually, the driver made it safely off the highway and into a parking space where the snake got down and slithered away.

She said she thinks it came from a rural farm in Oklahoma, where she had been visiting friends.

An expert said it looks like a bull snake, which is not poisonous.

MORE | Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
EMBED More News Videos

Visitors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park witnessed some terrifying moments over the weekend after a dog ended up in the gorilla exhibit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videocaught on tapesnakecaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
SoCal actor details experience with monkeypox in viral TikTok video
Burger King worker goes viral; more than $320K raised on GoFundMe
Ben Affleck's son accidentally backs Lamborghini into parked car
TOP STORIES
4 shootings reported at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; 3 may be connected
Former Olympian says she was attacked by homeless man in downtown LA
Arraignment delayed for man charged in deaths of model, her friend
Paul Rudd FaceTimes boy, 12, after classmates refuse to sign yearbook
Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting
Amber Heard sued by LA insurer in over $8.3M Johnny Depp trial verdict
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Show More
Families mourn victims killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash
'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
$10K reward offered for help finding suspects in Riverside robberies
More TOP STORIES News