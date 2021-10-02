Body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano found, Florida sheriff says

Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday.Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting for an official identification to be made by the medical examiner. A purse with Marcano's identification was located near the body, he said."Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Mina said.Marcano had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.Investigators found the body while searching the area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments in Orange County Saturday, Mina said. According to the sheriff, cell phone records indicated Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case, was "in or near" the apartments for about 20 minutes the evening Marcano was reported missing.Authorities believed Caballero -- who was found dead of an apparent suicide on September 27 -- had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission, Mina previously said. An arrest warrant had been issued for Caballero for burglary.