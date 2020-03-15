Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: LA sports teams set up employee fund for arena workers affected by stoppage of games

Following the announcements that several professional sports seasons would be suspended, postponed or played without spectators in the crowds, many are wondering where that leaves arena employees.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings, along with Staples Center, are the latest group to join together to set up a fund to provide financial help to all hourly arena workers impacted by the stoppage of games.



The fund will help compensate for lost wages through the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons.

Payments will go to over 2,800 workers, including ushers, ticket sellers and takers, security, parking attendants, merchandise staff, food and beverage employees, housekeeping, operations staff and stagehands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
