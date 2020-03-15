Coronavirus: LA sports teams set up employee fund for arena workers affected by stoppage of games

The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings, along with Staples Center, are the latest group to join together to set up a fund to provide financial help to all hourly arena workers impacted by the stoppage of games.
The Lakers, Clippers, Kings and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center.https://t.co/2oItIzw5kq— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2020
The fund will help compensate for lost wages through the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons.
Payments will go to over 2,800 workers, including ushers, ticket sellers and takers, security, parking attendants, merchandise staff, food and beverage employees, housekeeping, operations staff and stagehands.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.