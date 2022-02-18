Mobile Bridal Boutique hits the road to personalize shopping for New Jersey brides

By Matteo Iadonisi
ALLENTOWN, N.J. -- "I know there's a lot of people who are very timid when it comes to bridal shopping," said Hollie Grimshaw-Williams. "And my goal is to always make them feel just at home."

A 13-year fashion industry veteran, Grimshaw-Williams recently founded "hollie b. bridal" to make wedding gown shopping more personal and convenient.

"I bring all my dresses, my accessories, my veils into client's homes," she said, "And we travel all throughout New Jersey as well as Philadelphia County."

The "Mobile Bridal Boutique" offers different packages that mix a selection of gowns with other goodies and personalized details for the bride-to-be.

Colleen Leonard from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, found it to be a special service.

"Finding your gown can be really intimidating," the future bride said. "Having it in your own space makes it a more comfortable environment."

The private experience also allows friends and family to join in the fun without limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can have all of your bridesmaids here at the home, trying on the gown with them," Leonard added.

Grimshaw-Williams is thrilled to see her small business creating memorable experiences.

"The whole concept of this was just an idea. You take it, you run with it, you know, and do what you can with it," she said. "And if you really strongly believe in it, people are going to believe in it just as well."

To learn more about hollie b. bridal, follow her on Instagram or visit her website.
