race in america

What to know about the 'model minority' myth and why it's harmful to the AAPI community

EMBED <>More Videos

What to know about the 'model minority' myth

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a stereotype about the Asian American Pacific Islander community that you might have heard of: the "model minority" myth.

It claims the AAPI community is the best minority, the hardest-working group in America and the one that causes the least amount of trouble. The myth may seem complimentary, but in reality, it is harmful to the AAPI community and serves to drive a wedge between it and other groups in America.

The myth also creates a stressful burden to live up to the stereotype. It can cause depression, sadness, anxiety and despair when individuals can't live up to being the smartest, richest or quietest Asian American or Pacific Islander out there.

Watch the video above to see Dion Lim, a journalist with KGO-TV/ABC 7 News Bay Area, sit down with "Good Morning America" to break down the history of the myth and explain how it is harmful to the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

SEE ALSO: The story behind the stories about rising hate crimes against Asian Americans
EMBED More News Videos

In "Our America: Asian Voices," Bay Area journalist Dion Lim reflects on her experiences reporting on hate crimes against Asian Americans and how the community has come together to support those impacted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in americagood morning america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
District probing poster mocking Latino students at OC school
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
Hear from data journalists, leaders who created the Equity Report
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News