Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON -- Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.
The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December.
To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.
Moderna released those findings in April, showing its vaccine had 90% efficacy after six months.
In May, Pfizer announced it was seeking full approval from the FDA.
Its clinical trials showed over 91% efficacy after six months.
