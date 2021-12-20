COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

The booster increased neutralizing antibodies within a month, Moderna said.
Moderna on Monday said its current vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron within a month of getting the shot.

"The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, told ABC News.

"To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future," Bancel continued. "We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2."

Moderna's current booster approved by the Food and Drug Administration is a 50-microgram dose. A 100-microgram dose would increase neutralizing antibodies by 83 times, the company said on Monday.
