COVID-19 vaccine

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Anyone eligible for a COVID vaccine booster can get a brand different from the one they received initially, regulators said
By Matthew Perrone & Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration's decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But before more people roll up their sleeves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow "mixing and matching" of shots - making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon has more on the FDA's endorsement of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster and the CDC's updated guidance on holiday gatherings.



Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions - six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna's booster will be half the dose that's used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

For J&J's single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules - and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

___

AP Writer Mike Stobbe contributed to this story from New York
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Garcetti defends city-employee vaccine mandate
Moderna says low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News