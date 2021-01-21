California says it's safe to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SACRAMENTO, Calif, -- California says it's safe to resume using a batch of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna after some people fell ill and a halt to injections was recommended.
The decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies.
The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine. That came after fewer than 10 people had possible allergic reactions after receiving shots at a San Diego vaccination site.
But the state's epidemiologist says a safety review found "no scientific basis to continue the pause" and shots can resume immediately.
"These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based," said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.
The state consulted with the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, in addition to other medical specialists and San Diego County health officials, as well as the FDA, CDC and Moderna before issuing its findings.
The group said it was not clear why seven people had adverse reactions at the same site over the course of two days, but noted that none of the reactions were life-threatening.
The report noted that large numbers of people had received the same vaccine lot at other sites nationwide and no similar adverse reactions have been reported.
The workgroup's findings can be found at this link.
