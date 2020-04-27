Molly Maid helps keep SoCal employees working by cleaning first responders' homes

Kathy Kuiper's house cleaning business in Long Beach and Newport Beach dropped by more than 50% overnight. She applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but she didn't get the funding at first.
So, she came up with a promotional idea. Kuiper is asking people to donate money and in turn Molly Maid will clean the houses of health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
"We had a really good response, and of course, the first responders were so excited to get a cleaning, and it kept our employees busy. They didn't have to file for unemployment so that was fantastic," Kuiper said.
Now, Molly Maid has a waiting list. Kuiper started a contest where people can nominate someone deserving to win a house cleaning. Anyone who get a free cleaning can elect to have it done at a later time, if they're not comfortable with having someone come to their home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
