Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter while she watched

This photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shows Azzie Watson, of Independence, Mo., who was charged Tuesday, July 17, 2018, with child abuse and endangerment. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
A Kansas City-area woman has been charged with letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Azzie Watson, of Independence, was charged Tuesday with child abuse and endangerment. Bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

WDAF-TV reports that court documents say Watson's boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times. She says on the recording that she watched.

Police were given the recording last month while responding to a rape report at a hospital. Court documents say Watson told detectives that what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend. Watson also said she didn't know how her daughter contracted a sexually transmitted disease.
