Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mother was arrested and charged with child abuse months after her 3-year-old son fell to his death inside the Charlotte airport.

Jaiden Cowart died on Sept. 25 when he fell near an escalator in the baggage claim area of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Charlotte police officers received arrest warrants Tuesday accusing Cowart's mother, Jiterria Ravon Lightner, of misdemeanor child abuse.

Lightner turned herself in to police Thursday.

She previously said she and her three children had just returned to North Carolina from a trip to Florida. She was trying to pick up the family's luggage when Jaiden somehow got caught in the handrail of the escalator, which pulled him up until he fell to his death.

Lightner's attorney said police pushed to charge her because they think she was not properly supervising her children.

"She was caring for a 4-, 3- and 2-year-old and trying to arrange a ride from the airport," attorney Michael Greene told WSOC. "I'm here saying she's not guilty of misdemeanor child abuse."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottechild abusebaby deathmother arrested
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after Metrolink train hits RV on tracks in Santa Fe Springs
20-year-old man killed, dog wounded in Santa Ana shooting
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
LAX asks passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Show More
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
SoCal family hit by scam after child diagnosed with leukemia
Jeff Bezos' foundation donates to 4 SoCal homeless organizations
LAFD turns to cutting-edge technology to battle brush fires
Rob Fukuzaki celebrates 25th anniversary with ABC7
More TOP STORIES News